Morning rain chances turn into afternoon rain chances in Pittsburgh, but not as hot as Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well in the end we weren't really even that close.

Yesterday saw just a trace amount of rain. April is now in the books with April 2024 being the 2nd driest April on record. 1901 keeps the record for the wettest April for now.

Long live the king.

While I don't think we will be competing for any rain records for the entire month of May, there are a couple of chances for rain coming up for this week. Right now it looks like you should be dry through Thursday with our next rain coming in on Friday afternoon. I say "right now" though because there is a small boundary that will slip through overnight tonight.

It's going to be an allergy-filled few days! KDKA Weather Center

Data shows at most a brief shower and more than likely us being completely dry as the boundary slides through from the northwest to the southeast. Friday's rain chance will be due to an upper low that will keep rain chances around through the weekend.

Rain chances have and should be expected to be all over the place right now and we will begin to really get a good look at the timing of rain on Thursday. When chatting with race organizers this week I've really stressed the uncertainty of the timing of showers.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I have mentioned that each model run is a "snapshot" of what may happen but things can and will change.

There are things we can start to have a good feeling about though. Any storms over the weekend should be confined to Friday with conditions on Saturday and Sunday mornings not conducive to storm development. Temperatures will also be slightly higher than "optimum" for racers.

Conditions expected today - May 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Getting back to today's forecast, I have highs today near 80 degrees. Morning temps are in the low 50s in most places. There is some morning fog out there. I have noon temperatures in the low 70s and Pittsburgh hitting a high of 79° today. We will see more clouds around this afternoon.

Afternoon winds will be out of the west at around 10mph.

7-day forecast: May 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

