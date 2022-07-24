Pittsburgh Weather: More severe weather possible north of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another round of severe weather is possible for residents north of Pittsburgh.

ALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible later tonight especially along and north of I-80 with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado possible.

AWARE: Rain & thunderstorms early Monday (mainly south), then a break in the heat.

Your First Alert Weather Headlines for July 24, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

We're under a First Alert banner tonight as we have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 10 pm for counties north and northeast of Pittsburgh. The biggest threat for storms tonight is closer to and north of I-80 with an 'enhanced' risk for severe weather.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect, largely north of Pittsburgh. (July 24, 2022). KDKA Weather Center

South of there, the storm threat still exists but is less likely. Wind gusts over 60 mph are the biggest threat with hail and isolated tornadoes possible. Storms will linger south along I-70 through the AM rush then we clear out and finally cool down with a break in the heat and highs near seasonable levels in the lower 80s.

Tuesday brings a stray shower chance in spots with an afternoon thunderstorm possible for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the lower 80s all week.

Your seven-day forecast, as of July 25, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

