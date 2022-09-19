Pittsburgh Weather: Chances for severe weather Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have a chance for severe weather today.

Today: Morning storms, mostly cloudy for the afternoon with just a low rain chance.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for Wednesday to be one. Already painted into a level one out of five marginal risk.

Aware: Temps are expected to be all over the place over the next 7 days.

The chance for severe weather is not very high but it does exist. If we see severe weather today it would be due to strong wind speeds. The timing of any severe storms would be from 9 a.m. to noon.

KDKA Weather Center

Outside of that the chance for severe weather is VERY low. Besides strong wind speeds, downpours and frequent lightning are also concerns as these storms slide by.

Today's storm chance is unusual because it is confined to the morning hours with just an isolated passing shower chance for the rest of the day. Skies should be overcast with winds out of the SSW at 5-10mph. The weather should actually be comfortable this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Morning temperatures should remain in the 60's all morning long.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead to the week, there's only an isolated rain chance on Tuesday morning.

There also looks to be a solid chance for some thick fog on Tuesday morning. We are already under a severe risk for Wednesday and if the forecast stays the same some nasty weather could roll through as a trough moves south during the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday could potentially reach into the upper 80's but i am going to keep us in the mid-80s for now.

Thursday is the start of Fall and temperatures will feel like it.

KDKA Weather Center

Highs will dip to the low 60's on both Thursday and Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!