Pittsburgh Weather: Cool temperatures for Monday night Steelers game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a cool day today with temperatures in the 60's for tonight's Steelers game!

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Not much to go on here. Rain totals for the next week should be around 0.05".

Man, there isn't too much to talk about with the weather over the next week. Temperatures will be within five degrees of seasonal averages all week long with little to no chance for rain most days. Today's rain chance will be isolated. Model data shows barely more than a trace of rain, and most places really look dry for the entire day.

Over the next week, rain totals of less than 0.05" should be expected. This is what I would call the goldie-locks zone for Pittsburgh for the next week.

Regarding temperatures, highs today should be near 70 with morning lows down near 50°. Winds will be coming out of the northwest at around 10mph this afternoon.

I always hate when we say something like 'skies will be a mix of clouds and sun'. I mean technically that's EVERY day.

Today though it's actually a pretty good description of what we can expect.

Skies will start off cloudy and then we should see sunshine break out around 10a and stick around through just afternoon noon. Clouds come back for a couple of hours this afternoon before we see skies clear just ahead of sunset. Sunset is at 7:25.

Looking ahead, the best chance for rain over the next week comes on Sunday but even then it is only a 40 percent chance at this time.

It does look like we get into a slightly more active rain pattern next week. For the year, we are 4.83" of rain (24.85" so far this year) behind average through today.

We are already more than half an inch of rain (-0.60) behind for the month of September than average. We certainly need some rain.

