Pittsburgh Weather: Monday scattered rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We need some rain in some parts of Western Pennsylvania and it doesn't look like we are going to get much relief over the next week.

Today: Pleasant, cloudy with a scattered rain chance that peaks in the early afternoon hours.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: We need rain. We need to be keeping a close eye on the US Drought Monitor maps that are released each week on Thursday.

I have our highest chance for rain right now at just scattered with coverage peaking at just 40 percent. Both today, Tuesday and both weekend days.

KDKA Weather Center

We also have isolated rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the month, Pittsburgh is 0.9" behind normal. Dubois is 0.59" behind for the month. The farther south you go the more likely you are going to see rain totals that are above average for the month so far. Wheeling is just over 0.6" ahead of average so far this month. The US Drought Monitor, a part of NOAA, lists parts of our region along and north of I-80 as abnormally dry. This area could begin to grow as we continue to see rain staying away from spots desperately needing rain.

KDKA Weather Center

For today, the best chance for rain will come in spots where they've already seen a decent amount of rain so far this month, south of I-70. It's been a theme so far this month, the best chance for rain coming the farther south you are and today will follow the theme. I do think plenty of places from Butler county to the south will have a solid chance of seeing rain. The best chance for rain will come from noon through 4 p.m. with scattered showers. I think we drop to a more isolated rain chance from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

The other big story this week will be high temperatures returning to seasonal. While morning lows will remain near normal all week long, highs today will be around ten degrees cooler than the daily average of 82 degrees. I have today's high hitting just 73 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

We will slowly warm up though with Tuesday highs in the mid-70s. Wednesday highs will be in the upper 70s and I have us back in the 80s by Friday.

