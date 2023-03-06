Pittsburgh Weather: Comfortable conditions ahead of evening rain chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For most, today will be the most comfortable day of the week with highs in the upper 50's.

Daily averages: High 45, Low 27

Sunrise: 6:49

Sunset: 6:17

Today: The 'day' today will be dry with clouds arriving as the sun is coming up. Partly cloudy afternoon skies are expected as a warm front sweeps. Highs will then near 60 degrees for the late afternoon. Rain arrives for Pittsburgh after 9p.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: If you're looking for where you misplaced the snow, you may want to look on Saturday.

There is a rain chance, but rain should hold off until well after sunset for most. Up until then, highs should near 60 degrees. The morning hours will be overcast after 8a, with partly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the northeast before the warm front sweeps through this afternoon. They'll be a little stronger, 5-10mph, this afternoon and will be coming in out of the southeast. I have Pittsburgh's high hitting 58° with out the door temperatures in the low 30s. Noon temperatures will be near 50°.

A cold front and much cooler temps are set to arrive tomorrow with us hitting our high temperature for the day at midnight tonight. Some light rain will still be possible with the cold front's passage occurring around 1 a.m.. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be near 40 degrees.

Looking ahead, we stay seasonal through Thursday with Friday highs hitting the low 50s. The next precipitation chance arrives on Saturday.

I have temperatures just in the low 30's for Saturday highs with snow showers possible through the day. It should be slightly more than a dusting of snow.

