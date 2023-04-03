Pittsburgh Weather: Monday rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- All of a sudden it is feeling like mid-spring with highs throughout most of the week hovering around 70 degrees.

Today: Warmer today with highs soaring to near 70! Lots of sun with just an isolated rain chance

Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe weather. Strong wind is the main concern but hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Aware: Easter Sunday is looking pleasant and dry. The entire Easter weekend is looking pleasant

There is only one active weather day and that is on Wednesday when both a warm front and a cold front will roll through. I have now highlighted Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day due to strong storm chances for the afternoon into the evening.

It could very well be our first 80-degree day of the year. I am keeping a high of just 78 for now but that temperature may tick up as we get closer.

I am keeping an eye on it but for now, it appears the threshold for severe weather isn't close to being hit.

Back to today's forecast. Highs today will be in the upper 60s with morning lows dipping to the mid to low 30s. There is just a light wind out of the south this morning but wind speeds will pick up to the teens this afternoon. Skies will start sunny before partly cloudy skies roll in for the afternoon. Sky cover will depend on where you live with places along I-80 seeing overcast afternoon skies and those living south of I-70 seeing sunny conditions. I have noon temperatures today sitting at 58° in Pittsburgh with a high of 67 for the day.

Looking ahead we stay warm on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s and wake-up temps in the 50s.

You can leave the jacket at home with that type of warmth in the morning. Wednesday is the weather day with rain both in the morning and afternoon. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s and morning lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday lows will be hit just before midnight with the coolest weather of the week occurring on Friday and Saturday morning when lows dip to the low 30s. Friday's high will hit the mid-50s with highs on Saturday in the low-60s.

Easter Sunday should see a cool start to the day for Easter services outside but will see highs in the upper 60s.

