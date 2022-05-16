Pittsburgh Weather: Mixed bag of weather on tap next few days
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front arrived this morning on cue and brought some rain and thunderstorms before moving off to the east.
Aware: Scattered showers linger through mid-afternoon
The risk of severe weather will remain to our east Monday afternoon with the highest chances into Central and Eastern PA.
We will still have showers and even a rumble of thunder possible through mid-afternoon before the front finally clears and cooler, drier air invades.
Highs Sunday hit the lower 80s but we'll be back to seasonable highs near 70 the next few days. The normal high today is 72.
We'll have sunshine Tuesday and showers returning later Wednesday and into Thursday.
A late-week warmup is on tap with a few more days back in the 80s before another cold front knocks us back down to the upper 60s to start next week.
WEATHER LINKS
Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
for more features.