Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Mixed bag of weather on tap next few days

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/16)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/16) 03:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The cold front arrived this morning on cue and brought some rain and thunderstorms before moving off to the east.

Aware: Scattered showers linger through mid-afternoon

The risk of severe weather will remain to our east Monday afternoon with the highest chances into Central and Eastern PA. 

kristinnext24hours.png
Things start to clear Monday, setting up a wonderful Tuesday, but the return of perfect weather might be short-lived. KDKA Weather Center

We will still have showers and even a rumble of thunder possible through mid-afternoon before the front finally clears and cooler, drier air invades. 

Highs Sunday hit the lower 80s but we'll be back to seasonable highs near 70 the next few days. The normal high today is 72. 

We'll have sunshine Tuesday and showers returning later Wednesday and into Thursday. 

A late-week warmup is on tap with a few more days back in the 80s before another cold front knocks us back down to the upper 60s to start next week.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.