Pittsburgh Weather: Light snow starts the day on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a lot to talk about today as things over the next week will be plenty busy with lots of precip chances.

Not all will be snow but most will be.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There are Winter Weather Advisories posted for the Laurels for today with snow totals of 3-5" of snow expected for higher elevations and winds gusting up to 45mph. Even places outside of the advisory should expect snow though with scattered but potentially intense pockets of snow possible beginning late this morning and continuing through the evening hours.

Winter Weather Advisories in place KDKA Weather Center

The issue could be one where one community sees enough snow in less than an hour to cover the grass with the neighborhood overseeing next to nothing.

Obviously, road conditions become the main concern with squalls with rapidly changing conditions possible.

Stay weather alert.

Hour by hour conditions over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Highs today have already been reached, and the temperatures should hold close to 32 for the morning into the afternoon. I have lows in the upper 20s today with the daily low being hit just before midnight tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine poking through at times. Winds will be strong. I have them out of the west through the day at 10-20mph with gusts close to 30mph. Winds will be strongest this morning.

So far this month the average temperature is 37.4°. That's almost 9 degrees warmer than the 'norm' and the warmest January since 2006. Currently, it's the 16th warmest January on record.

Looking ahead, I have a brief round of morning snow expected for Saturday. Most of Sunday is looking wet with rain showers expected in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Saturday and Sunday highs should be near 40°.

I am also aware of what could potentially be a big snow event occurring on Wednesday of next week. I looked at snow totals this morning for the event and I was surprised it wasn't more but I will continue to monitor.

Right now model data puts the bullseye for heavy snow occurring along and south of I-70 with Allegheny county being on the fringe of where accumulating snow would occur.

7-day forecast: January 26, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!