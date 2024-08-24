A stretch of late-summer heat comes to Pittsburgh with limited rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The summer heat is back in force, with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and inching into the upper 80s and closer to 90 on Sunday and early this next week.

Humidity levels are not too uncomfortably high this weekend, but they will increase through the week, making for a hot and humid midweek forecast, with temperatures around 5-10 degrees above normal.

Isolated shower chances will pop up occasionally on Sunday, and to a little better extent on Monday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible midweek, but there are no solid rain chances all week, which is not good for our drought conditions.

Labor Day weekend looks not quite as hot with a few shower chances late Friday into Saturday and highs still in the lower to mid-80s.

