Pittsburgh Weather: Kicking off a week of dry conditions and sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's shaping up to be a week filled with wonderful weather in Western Pennsylvania.

Today: Dry for 2nd day in a row

Alert: None over the next week

Aware: Currently working through what will likely be the driest stretch of weather so far this year.

On March 14th through the 17th something unusual happened right here in Pittsburgh. We went an entire four calendar days with no rain recorded at the Pittsburgh airport. This is length we matched again on April 27th through the 30th.

These two streaks represent the driest stretches of weather we have seen so far this year as we head into the 128th day of the year. I say that because it appears we are going to beat that stretch this week.

After a VERY rainy Friday and Saturday, Sunday was dry. I have our next chance for rain on Friday with just an isolated chance. If we don't see any rain on Friday (a very real chance of that) we will go six full days without rain.

If it rains on Friday, it looks like our new longest stretch of dry weather for the year will come in at five days.

The weather forecast gets even better with really pleasant weather expected during this stretch.

For today expect sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. I have today's high hitting 71 in Pittsburgh.

Winds will be out of the east between 5-15mph. Highs will surge to near 80 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows near 50.

Just a heads up as we look ahead this upcoming Sunday appears to have a VERY good chance for rain.

If you are making plans for Sunday please stay weather aware with our next system set to arrive.

