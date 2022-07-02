Pittsburgh Weather: Independence Day will be sunny and hot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Independence Day weekend, all.

Skies are clearing and the last few pop-up showers/storms that emerged this afternoon south of I-70 are dissipating and moving off to our south and east.

We will be left with partly cloudy skies tonight and comfy temperatures. Sun and clouds will alternate Sunday and highs will reach the lower to mid-80s across western PA with pleasant humidity levels. Independence Day looks sunny and hotter with a high approaching 90 in many spots but with dewpoints staying in a range that will keep it tolerable as far as humidity levels go.

We're dry for fireworks shows all weekend into the 4th, with our next rain chances arriving Tuesday.

We need some rain (finishing June more than 1" below normal for Pittsburgh), and next week a more unsettled pattern will set up providing us with a chance for at least some showers or storms each day through Friday.

