Pittsburgh Weather: Hot and muggy Wednesday ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another hot and muggy day ahead with highs in the mid-80s and dewpoints in the 60s/70s. Mostly cloudy skies today with the small chance for some afternoon/evening showers or storms.

Skies remain dry overnight but cloudy with lows around 70°. Tomorrow will be another similar day with highs in the mid-80s and high humidity levels. Clouds will stick around with some breaks of sunshine, but it'll remain very muggy.

There is another small chance some pop-up showers or storms could form in the afternoon.

Rain Chances - July 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

On Friday, a cold front will move through the region. This will be a driving force for more storms to form in the afternoon, but severe weather chances look slim for now. We will be hot & sticky ahead of the front, but once it passes through, relief is finally here!

Dewpoints will drop back down into the 50s making for much more comfortable conditions just in time for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be filled with sunshine! Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, but it's not going to feel humid.

The nice weather lasts through Monday, then another round of rain arrives on Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast - July 6, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

