Pittsburgh Weather: Heavy rain combines with warm temperatures Tuesday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today looks like the warmest day where highs are looking likely to get to the mid-60s which is almost 30 degrees above normal and close to breaking record highs which are 65 in 1907 for Jan. 3.

  • Daily average High: 37° Low: 23°
  • Sunrise: 7:43 a.m. Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Heavy rain Tuesday and record high possible.

There will be heavy to moderate rain in the morning so the morning commute could be a little messy with ponding on the roadways and reduced visibility. Thunderstorms are also possible. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph.

hourly.png
KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday will also be around 60 degrees but no record-breaking highs. More rain is expected throughout the day and even some rumbles of thunder.

By Thursday we will make it to the upper 40s and it will be partly cloudy. Friday gets much cooler than what we've been dealing with but seasonable. Rain and snow showers are also possible in the morning and early afternoon.

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

First published on January 3, 2023 / 6:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

