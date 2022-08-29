Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Heat, humidity return to begin last week of August

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - August may be ending this week, but the muggy temperatures aren't leaving us just yet.

AWARE: Hot and humid Monday, scattered showers and t-storms late Monday into Tuesday afternoon. 

KDKA Weather Center

Dry and muggy overnight tonight with another hot, humid, sunny day to start the week Monday. Scattered showers will start to pop late Monday afternoon and a few thunderstorms are possible through the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. 

That front will pass Tuesday bringing another round of showers and a few scattered storms followed by cooler, drier air for the rest of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will only reach the upper 70s just as we start September! 80s return just in time for the Labor Day weekend along with sunshine sticking around. Monday/Tuesday are the only real chances we have for rain all week. 

Your 7-day forecast, as of August 29, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

