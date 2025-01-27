Police in Armstrong County issue warning about walking on frozen river ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Armstrong County are warning people about walking or playing on thawing ice along area rivers that might have frozen over.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department shared on Facebook that they had received at least three 911 calls in a period of several days about kids who were playing on ice along frozen waters in the area.

The reminder and warning comes following a stretch of bitter cold days throughout the Pittsburgh area where some regions saw their coldest temperatures in nearly a decade.

Police say it's important to prioritize safety when it comes to icy conditions along rivers in the area that had frozen over.

The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department is urging people to be cautious when it comes to walking on or playing on frozen ice along area rivers. Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department / Facebook

"It may not seem like it but the past few days have been warmer," police said. "Those warmer conditions have been thinning the ice. As the ice things, the risk of breaking through increases significantly."

Police are asking people to remind everyone, including children about the dangers of walking on or playing on the thawed ice.

"Talking with your children is a crucial step in preventing accidents," police said.