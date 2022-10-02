Pittsburgh Weather: Frost possible as skies clear, temperatures drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool tonight, and that means a chance for some frost in spots.

We're done with rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and some areas have been left with 1-2" of rain over the past two days. Sunshine has returned and clear skies tonight will lead to cooler temperatures and even the chance of frost to the north.

Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties are under a frost advisory tonight with lows there dipping into the 30s. Sunshine will abound early Monday and temperatures the first half of the week will rise into the mid to upper 60s and edge toward 70 by Wednesday/Thursday.

Lows each night will be in the 40s and we won't have another chance of rain until a strong cold front swing through Thursday night. That front will push highs down into the 50s Friday and Saturday!

