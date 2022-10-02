Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Frost possible as skies clear, temperatures drop

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PM Weather Forecast 10-2
PM Weather Forecast 10-2 02:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool tonight, and that means a chance for some frost in spots.

Alert: None

Aware: None

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

We're done with rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and some areas have been left with 1-2" of rain over the past two days. Sunshine has returned and clear skies tonight will lead to cooler temperatures and even the chance of frost to the north.

watches-and-warnings-kdka-10-2-2022.png
KDKA Weather Center

Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties are under a frost advisory tonight with lows there dipping into the 30s. Sunshine will abound early Monday and temperatures the first half of the week will rise into the mid to upper 60s and edge toward 70 by Wednesday/Thursday. 

Lows each night will be in the 40s and we won't have another chance of rain until a strong cold front swing through Thursday night. That front will push highs down into the 50s Friday and Saturday!

pittsburgh-7-day-10-2-2022.png
Your 7-day forecast, as of October 3, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 7:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.