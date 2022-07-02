Pittsburgh Weather: Fourth of July Weekend will be sunny and warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Fourth of July weekend!

Any kind of morning showers will come to an end by the afternoon, and we don't have to worry about any rain showers for the rest of the holiday weekend!

Since a cold front passed through overnight, our temperatures and humidity levels will drop. Today, clouds will decrease and highs go into the low 80s with comfortable dew points.

Overnight, we stay partly to mostly clear with lows around 60°. Partly to mostly sunny skies stick around through the holiday Monday, so fireworks weather is good to go!

Fireworks forecast - July 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday will be a bit warmer in the mid-80s, and Monday will be the hottest day with highs nearing 90°. UV index values will be around 9-10 through Monday, so don't forget to wear the sunscreen and take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC!

Rain returns on Tuesday with showers taking up most of the day. Wednesday and Thursday are also looking wet with the chance for some scattered showers.

It will be noticeably more humid these days with the return of moisture fueling the rain. With highs in the mid-80s, that will make it feel pretty uncomfortable outside.

So enjoy the nicer weather we have for our long weekend before the rain and humidity return!

7 Day Forecast - July 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

