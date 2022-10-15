Pittsburgh Weather: First snowflakes could fall as cooler temperatures arrive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The gorgeous weekend weather is not here to stay. Cooler temperatures and a few snowflakes will arrive by early next week.

AWARE: Frost advisory for northern counties tonight.

We're off to a gorgeous start to this October weekend with seasonable highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s (just a touch cooler than average) under a big ridge of high pressure that keeps us in clear skies tonight and some sunshine Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach the mid-60s with light winds, so the Steelers game should be very pleasant weather-wise.

Things change starting Monday with a few sprinkles possible in spots in the morning then cooler air arriving later. A blast of very chilly air arrives Monday night and sticks around until Thursday dropping temperatures near the freezing mark each morning through Thursday.

This, combines with winds off Lake Erie, will mean a chance for a few spots of rain or rain/snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with even a very light dusting for the first time this season possible in the highest elevations of the Laurel Highlands and up closer to Lake Erie. Daytime temps mean everything will melt, but it will still be a shock to the system and very chilly. Temps warm up again near 60 by the end of the week!

