Pittsburgh Weather: First full day of spring brings morning sunshine, seasonal highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are a lot of changes to the extended forecast.

Daily average High: 51 Low: 32

Sunrise: 7:23 Sunset: 7:34

Today: Temperatures are close to the seasonal average for today, with today's highs in the mid-50s and lows this morning in the low 30s. Winds are light. Clouds return this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: With model data showing upwards of two-to-three inches of rain falling on Friday morning, the chance for a FAWD is pretty high. It may be issued later today.

Aware: Today is the first full day of spring. A soggy pattern starting tomorrow could potentially bring a flooding threat to the region for the weekend.

The biggest change is a renewed focus on big rain totals being possible on Friday morning. Rain totals on Friday could easily be on average one-and-a-half to two inches, with three-day rain totals around three inches for a wide swath of Western Pennsylvania. On top of that, where it looked like Friday would be plenty warm with highs near 60°, I now have dropped Friday highs to the low 50s. Not bad, but a big change from just yesterday.

I now also have the weekend a lot warmer, with Saturday highs near 60° and Sunday highs in the mid-50s. Model data still hints at us briefly being cold enough for a mix of snow and rain in some spots on Sunday. Watches could be issued for potential Friday rain, as soon as later today. It is a tough call this early due to just how many changes we have seen over the past 24 hours.

For today, enjoy the morning sunshine with morning temps in the low 30s. There will be little to no additional chill in the air with light winds coming in out of the southwest. Temperatures will be near 40 by 10 a.m. We will be in the mid-40s by noon.

I have Pittsburgh hitting a high temperature of 54° for Tuesday. That's the same temperature that I had for the high Monday, and even last week I had today's high coming in at 54°.

