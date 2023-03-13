Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: First Alert Weather Day issued for snow on Monday night

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —  Monday night is a First Alert Weather Night.

The alert will likely last through the morning, with scattered snow showers area-wide leaving quick coatings and impacting visibilities.  

The snow showers Monday night will become more focused in the ridges, where a winter weather advisory is in place until Tuesday afternoon. That is also where the highest accumulations are anticipated. Around 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible in the ridges, though most spots will see an inch or less.

From the time the snow ends, we will transition to a wind advisory for Garrett and Somerset counties. Wind gusts could top 50 miles per hour in these locations from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

From there, our weather will calm down and warm up a bit. Brighter and milder conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.  That sunshine will not last into the weekend, though. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 7:16 PM

