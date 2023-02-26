Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Final weekend of February continues with sun, mild temperatures

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (2/25)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (2/25) 03:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clear skies are on the way tonight, with cool lows near the freezing mark.

Aware: Wet Monday ahead, mild temps all week.

Alert: None.

KDKA Weather Center

More sunshine will give us a mild Sunday, and temperatures will rise into the lower 50s by late afternoon. 

Grab the umbrella for Monday, as wet weather will greet us in the morning, and showers will linger off and on through the day leaving between one-fourth to a half-inch of rain by evening. 

Temperatures will stay in the lower 50s through Tuesday before very warm air pushes highs into the 60s Wednesday. Though it appears March will come in like a lamb for us, that may be deceptive because cooler air is on the way toward the end of the week, and some models are hinting at a chance for some snow for the Tri-State area to start next week.

KDKA Weather Center

First published on February 25, 2023 / 7:32 AM

