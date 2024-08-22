Pittsburgh's "false fall" weather continues Thursday, wraps up before Friday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - False-fall 2024 edition wraps up today with temperatures returning to the 80s tomorrow.

Yesterday's high was only 72 degrees. I have temperatures this afternoon hitting the mid-70s. I am forecasting a high temperature for Pittsburgh of 76°. I have noon temperatures near 70 with light winds coming in out of the north.

We should see plenty of sunshine today.

Morning lows are really where the fall-like flavor has been coming from and this morning is going to be no different with morning lows in most places dipping to the 40s.

High temperatures in our region - August 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

It's fairly rare to see temperatures as cool as they've been over the past couple of days. It's a small sample size, but our average temperature for Tuesday, Wednesday, & what I am forecasting for Thursday will be somewhere around 62°.

Looking at just the three days in question, August 20th through the 22nd, it would be the top five for the coolest stretch. That's fairly impressive. We have one more cool morning to go on Friday before humidity levels begin to return and we see a return of what we consider more normal weather for this time of the year.

Cloud cover throughout the day - August 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead to the weekend, I have now dropped Sunday's rain chance to just isolated.

The weekend overall is looking dry with just a late-day chance for showers. I have highs in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week overall is looking hot with most days expected to see highs around five degrees warmer than average. Enjoy!

Meteorological fall begins a week from Sunday.

7-day forecast: August 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

