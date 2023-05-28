Pittsburgh Weather: Evening showers possible, pleasant weather remains otherwise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The shower chances return today, but not everyone will see the rain.

A low-pressure system is bringing up clouds and rain chances mainly south of Pittsburgh.

Since it's been really dry this week, shower chances remain low. If it does rain, it'll start up in the evening and last into the night. It won't be a washout, but don't be surprised if you feel some raindrops.

Temperatures throughout the next six days KDKA Weather Center

This is the only rain chance for next week, so soak in what we can!

Otherwise, highs today top off in the low 80s, so it will be another decent pool day! UV index values will be around 7-8.

Grab the shades and the sunscreen! KDKA Weather Center

Memorial Day on Monday will be partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the low 80s! Any Memorial Day events should be dry but could see some light rain. Skies dry out by the afternoon, and decent weather lasts through the rest of the day.

After the holiday is over, it will start to get hot in the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Towards the end of the week, we could be flirting with the low 90s.

Don't forget the sunscreen even though it may be cloudy and remember those heat precautions!

Take plenty of breaks in the shade or AC, and do most of the strenuous outdoor chores in the morning hours when it's cooler!

7-day forecast: May 28, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

