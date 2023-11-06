Pittsburgh Weather: Evening and overnight rain chances Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Who enjoyed the weekend weather? We get a bonus day of delightful weather today with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs hitting the mid-60s.

Daily average High: 55

Daily average Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:56

Sunset: 5:12

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Friday morning travel may be tricky with a chance for rain and wintry precipitation

Skies should be partly cloudy with the best chance of seeing a stretch of sunny weather occurring this morning. There will be more clouds around this afternoon.

I have winds coming in out of the south around 10 mph for this afternoon with light morning winds. Noon temperatures will be near 60°.

Looking ahead, there's an isolated rain chance for tonight with the best chance of seeing rain happening along I-80. The further south you go the lower the chance for rain.

Most of this week will stay pleasant for the afternoon with 60s expected for highs on Tuesday and Thursday too. I have dropped Wednesday's high to the upper 50s.

Model data has consistently brought in a cold layer of air at the surface, with much warmer temperatures before that. Rain chances will be around on Wednesday and Thursday too with most if not all rain remaining along and north of I-80. The I-70 corridor will be dry.

Friday is looking interesting with model data really jumping on a wintry mix occurring on Friday late morning and through the afternoon.

I will keep a close eye on what model data shows during that stretch of weather.

For now, just know Friday morning into the afternoon could be impacted by wintry precipitation along with rain showers.