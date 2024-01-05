Pittsburgh Weather: Dry today, snowy on Saturday and Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Due to snow showers, we now have First Alert Weather Days in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

While the snow, we expect, won't have a major impact here, it will impact slowed traffic.

I've had highs throughout the week in the mid to upper 30s. Even if I am off by two or three degrees, temperatures will be too warm for anything other than locally slushy conditions.

We have places from Allegheny County to the west and north seeing less than an inch of snow on the ground from both Saturday and Sunday.

I expect larger totals for the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Winter Storm Watches are also posted for a large swath of the state extending from the Laurels to the east.

Estimated snow for the weekend KDKA Weather Center

For Western Pennsylvania, I expect really two different rounds of snow.

The first is the one that has most of the rest of the state over the watches with snowfall starting at 7 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon.

Snow should come to an end as the sun is setting.

The second round of snow arrives on Sunday morning and will come in the way of spot snow showers. These off-and-on showers will be most intense for westward-facing slopes of the Laurels and Ridges. This actually is where the lion's share of snow will fall for most.

Snow totals through Sunday KDKA Weather Center

As the sun sets once again, and the winds calm, snow will come to an end.

Most places will see between 2" - 4" of snow falling over the weekend, but unless you're in higher elevations what sticks will be significantly lower than that. I have most places seeing less than an inch of snow on the ground through the weekend due to just how warm temps are expected to be.

Temperatures and conditions throughout the day - Jan. 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Today is going to be your typical winter day with low temps in the mid to low 20s and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will be light. We will start the day off with sunny skies with clouds rolling in for the afternoon.

7-day forecast: January 5, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

