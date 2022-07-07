Pittsburgh Weather: Dry Thursday expected after rain showers moved through on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rest of today is looking dry after we had some decent rain showers move through the area yesterday.

Morning skies will be cloudy with partly cloudy afternoon skies. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity levels are high to start off the day, with dew points in the upper 60s. Dew points are expected to be near 60 by this afternoon.

The rain that is moving out was caused by a mid-level low. Lower dew points should be expected on the system's backside with winds coming in out of the northwest at around 5mph.

It should feel great for this afternoon.

Lower dew points are something that continues to be the story of the summer so far. The 'dew point' is just the best way to detail the amount of moisture at the surface. Basically, it is the most reliable number to be able to convey how humid it is. But the number does so much more.

You need moisture-rich air for severe storms to develop so it oftentimes comes into play when forecasting severe weather. The temperature can't naturally fall below the dew point as well, so I use the dew point at times to determine morning temperatures. I have received several emails this month asking about the lack of storms and the dry conditions that they've noticed so far this spring and summer.

Last month we saw 20 mornings with temperatures falling to or below 60°. That's the most in the month of June since 2003.

Looking ahead, the rest of today is going to be dry.

Tomorrow is looking dry too. Our next rain chance comes on Saturday morning for places mainly south of Pittsburgh.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Sunday.

