Pittsburgh Weather: Dry and seasonal Thursday with overnight rain chance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will likely be the fourth straight day with highs below the "daily average" thanks to warmer-than-average mornings, we have only seen one cooler than 'daily average' day over the past three days.

Today will probably also be slightly below average for our "daily average." For the month we continue to be just slightly above average (73.2°/+0.7°) for "daily average temperature."

We should push the average up a little for the month with a warmer stretch expected starting on Sunday.

Today will be cool though with highs just near 80°. Morning lows have dipped to the low 60s.

Skies will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A line of showers and non-severe storms will slide through overnight tonight as a cool front slides through.

This will certainly cool us down to what will likely be the coolest day of the week on Friday. I have highs hitting just 72 degrees now on Friday. Morning lows should be near 60 degrees thanks to cloud cover.

The cool-down won't last too long with Saturday highs in the upper 70s and Sunday highs well into the 80s.

All week long I had Sunday's high hitting 90 degrees. Up until now, data was showing an airmass in place that supported 90s on both Sunday and Monday.

Today those numbers have come down just a bit so I have dropped temps to the mid to upper 80s.

