Pittsburgh Weather: Drizzle continues overnight into Monday

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Drizzle will stick around overnight with highs Monday hitting the lower 40s and a touch of rain showers mixing with snow showers (to the north) at times.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Patchy freezing drizzle tomorrow morning north of Pittsburgh and a few scattered rain/snow showers through the day (snow mainly north near Interstate 80).

KDKA Weather Center

No accumulation, but a few snow showers could show up here and there Monday evening. Tuesday will bring a few scattered snow showers especially south along Interstate 70 and into the Laurel Highlands as a cold front passes. 

After that, we clear out midweek but really chill out with temps dropping to freezing Wednesday. Then it's up for Groundhog Day to 40 and way down to the 20s and even lows in the teens Friday before a milder first weekend of February. 

KDKA Weather Center

First published on January 29, 2023 / 7:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

