Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and sunshine close out the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a huge temperature difference from yesterday where now we are starting off in the 20s whereas yesterday, we had our high in the morning around 50 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs near 40 and light winds so get out and hang those Christmas decorations if you haven't done so.

Monday will be more seasonable with highs back near 50 with sunshine! Our next chance for rain showers will be Tuesday. There's another huge surge of warm air coming our way for midweek bringing highs near 60 on Wednesday.

The warmup will last through the end of the week with overnight lows even above freezing which limits the chance of seeing any snow mixing on Friday.

Saturday looks like the next dry day!

