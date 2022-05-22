Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler air and cloudy skies to start the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Showers along with a passing cold front are moving out of our region to the east and will be out of here by mid-evening. After that, some clouds will clear, winds will shift out of the northwest and cooler air will arrive.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Monday with refreshing, dry air in place and highs reaching the upper 60s (just a touch cooler than normal).

We return to the 70s Tuesday with more dry air and pleasant conditions. Shower chances return on Wednesday-Friday then we dry out and heat up to start the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday.

