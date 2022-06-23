Pittsburgh Weather: Cooldown expected after Wednesday's hot temperatures and storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, we did it!

Yesterday was the hottest day of the past four years with us seeing a high temperature of 94 degrees. That's the hottest since September 4th, 2018.

That is some rare air in place and it helped to fuel the nasty storms that we saw yesterday.

The storms were triggered by a cold front sliding through our area. It will bring some relief from the heat today and looking ahead it appears we should have a couple of nice and fairly comfy days before our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday afternoon.

12 hour temperature forecast June 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Today will be sunny and I have Pittsburgh's high temperature hitting 83 degrees. Winds will be brisk, out of the north northwest at 7-15mph. Morning out the door temperatures are in the mid-60s. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, Highs will be in the mid-80s on Friday and upper 80s on Saturday.

Muggy meter beginning on June 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Both days will see dew points (humidity) ticking up with dew points in the mid-50s on Friday and nearing 60 degrees on Saturday. Sunday is going to be hot and humid with highs likely back in the 90s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 92 for the high. Sunday showers and storm chances are expected to arrive as the sun is going down.

7 Day Forecast - June 23, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

