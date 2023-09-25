Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Monday temperatures with scattered rain chances ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're starting off with a pretty foggy morning with temperatures are in the mid 50's, so grab the jackets and give yourself some extra time this morning before you head out the door.

AWARE: Scattered showers Tuesday and Thursday

It's going to continue feeling like fall this afternoon with highs slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 60s.

This afternoon will also still remain cloudy even though Ophelia has moved out of our area.

Overnight will be cool with lows in the mid 50s with a few more showers popping up and patchy fog being possible.

Tuesday and Thursday appear to be the rainiest days with scattered showers with every other day still being mostly cloudy.

The sun isn't going to be quite as abundant this week. It's expected to make a comeback at the end of the week.

Until then, highs will be in the upper 60's and morning lows remain in the mid 50's.

A big warm-up and weather improvement returns by Friday with sunshine filtering through and highs in the 70s for this weekend!

Looking ahead to our 6 to 10 day temperature outlook, we are likely going to experience above average temperatures for the last weekend of the month.

It won't be a heat wave, but temperatures will stick with 70's into early next week.

