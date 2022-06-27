Pittsburgh Weather: Cool conditions ahead of rising temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's shaping up to be a cool day but temperatures are expected to rise throughout the week.

Today: Break from the heat. Rest of the day will be dry.

Alert: Low chance for a First Alert Day over next week with next rain chance arriving on Friday.

Aware: End of work week brief warm-up with highs near 90 on Friday.

They always joke with me about doing this, but right now would be a great time to switch off the a/c for the next couple of days.

Humidity levels will remain low through at least Thursday. Highs today and Tuesday will reach into the low 70s before we return to the 80s for highs for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 90 on Friday before the next rain chance arrives.

Morning temperatures today will dip into the low 60s for most with temperatures still in the 60s through 11 a.m..

Highs today will hit the mid to low 70s with breezy afternoon conditions.

KDKA Weather Center

I have winds coming in out of the northwest at 10-20 for the afternoon. Skies will be sunny from start to finish today. Today's low will likely be hit just before midnight tonight and I have our temperature at that time in the upper 50s.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead we continue to see winds out of the northwest on Tuesday.

This should allow us to continue to see cold air advection, or in layman's terms, the movement of cold air into our region.

This will keep highs in the 70s on Tuesday.

I actually have Tuesday's temperature slightly below today's when it comes to a forecast high.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 73 on Tuesday. I am forecasting a high of 74 today.

KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday should be just as sunny as today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos