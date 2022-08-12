Pittsburgh Weather: Comfortable temperatures and dry conditions start the weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's blog is probably going to be on the short side.
Today will be dry with temperatures a couple of degrees below the average for this time of the year. I have highs hitting the upper 70s today. We hit 79° yesterday and probably will be a couple of degrees lower than that today. I have Pittsburgh at 77. Noon temperatures should be near 70. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10mph this afternoon with sunny skies.
The pattern is a 'rinse and repeat' one when it comes to temperatures over the next week.
Over the next week, I'm forecasting Saturday and next Thursday as the hottest days with a high of 78 degrees. I have Tuesday as the coolest day with a high of just 75 degrees forecast.
So over the next week, I have the spread of high temperatures at just three degrees. There's a little more variation when it comes to morning lows but not by much.
The forecast is great for being outside unless you're thinking about taking a dip in a pool or lake.
The Steelers' first preseason game is on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.
The weather should be very comfy for the game.
