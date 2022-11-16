Pittsburgh Weather: Cold temperatures hang around throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cold weather has arrived and will be sticking around for the next couple of days.

We've already seen today's high (38°) and will see temperatures either holding steady in the mid-30s or slowly dropping through the day. I have noon temperatures at around 35 degrees.

Snow showers also continue to be possible today with isolated but potentially intense snow showers expected. Winds out of the west at 10-15mph won't make it feel any better with wind chills down in the 20s for pretty much the entire day.

Yeah, you're going to want to bundle up starting today.

Temperatures throughout the day - November 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The chill sticks around through the weekend. Thursday highs will be in the mid-30s with Friday highs in the low-30s. I do want to quickly mention that the best chance for snow over the next couple of days arrives on Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m.

A quick 3-5 inches of snow could fall on the westward-facing slopes of the Laurels.

For other places like Pittsburgh, I could easily see an inch of snow falling and folks waking up to a fresh layer of snow on grassy areas.

The last little bit of snow for this event should wrap up on Friday.

Forecast for Steelers vs. Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 20 KDKA Weather Center

Looking to the weekend, both the Pitt Panthers and Steelers are playing home games on what should surely be a frigid weekend. Both days will see game-time temperatures in the 20s.

Brrrrr.

7-day forecast: November 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

