Pittsburgh Weather: Cold temperatures along with rain and snow showers ring in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy New Year's Eve!

We have less than 24 hours to go, and the weather is possibly looking messy. Some rain and snow showers come back this afternoon and will last throughout the rest of the night with breezy conditions. Any midnight celebrations including First Night will be cold in the mid to low 30s with wind chills in the 20s and slick conditions!

So wear the extra layers if you're going to be out and about!

Overnight, rain/snow showers stick around then last for most of New Year's Day.

However, it should taper off by the end of the day. Higher elevations including Laurel Highlands & ridges should see mostly snow showers from this system, so they could see an additional couple of inches of fresh snow by tomorrow.

Pittsburgh and lower elevations likely won't see much due to the rain mixing in, but there could be at most a coating of snow. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with breezy winds.

Flurries stick around on Tuesday.

Then Wednesday night, another round of snow moves in bringing us scattered snow showers for Thursday. Friday is looking like our driest day with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will remain cool but average in the mid to upper 30s all week.

