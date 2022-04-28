Pittsburgh Weather: Cold start to Thursday leads to warmer temperatures this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cold air has settled in as we see the base of a trough of cold air moving by today.

Today: Temperatures bottom out in the 20s this morning. Model data also drops us into the 20s tomorrow morning.

Alert: None upcoming.

Aware: Record cold possible this morning across the region.

We start to warm up as soon as this afternoon with highs in the 50s. Yesterday's highs were in the mid to low 40s so you'll feel the difference. Winds have also calmed down and will be out of the west at around 10 mph for the day.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, pleasant weather will be in place Friday and Saturday before our next rain chance arrives on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Marathon takes place on Sunday morning and it looks like the race will start off dry with rain now at least possible before noon.

KDKA Weather Center

Any rain that the marathon sees will be in the form of showers with storm chances expected to stay away during race hours.

KDKA Weather Center

