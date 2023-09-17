Pittsburgh Weather: Cold front brings soggy Sunday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're off to a soggy start to our Sunday with rain showers eating up most of the morning hours.

This is all part of a cold front that will move through today. Our highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s today and tomorrow. There could be some spotty showers around Monday, but it'll remain cloudy and mostly dry.

This means that the Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night will be pretty decent with partly cloudy skies. It will be jacket weather though with temperatures falling through the 60s eventually dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the game. Stay warm and maybe bring some extra hand warmers!

This upcoming week is looking very nice after those showers on Monday.

Each day looks to be sunny with still low humidity levels with temperatures closely creeping through the 70s throughout the week. We have at least a 30% chance to see above-average temperatures according to our latest 6 to 10-day outlook.

Highs are forecasted to be back near 80° by the end of the week.

The first official day of fall will be next Saturday, September 23 as the autumnal equinox starts at 2:49 AM. Looks like we'll be starting off the season right on par with how it typically starts weather-wise!

