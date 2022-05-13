Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy, warm Friday sets the stage for severe weather this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another gorgeous day but you'll notice it's a bit muggier outside.

ALERT: Isolated showers south and east this afternoon with a few showers Saturday.

AWARE: Strong to severe storms are possible north and west Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds 60+ mph and quarter sized hail is the biggest threat.

There's a chance for an isolated shower south and east of Pittsburgh, but most of us won't see a drop of rain. Highs are still well above average in the upper 70s and even low 80s for some.

The recent stretch of pleasant weather comes to an end this weekend. KDKA Weather Center

Overnight we will be mostly clear and mild near 60. Saturday, the chance for rain increases with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs still near 80.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms north and west of Pittsburgh. The risk could be extended further east as the system gets closer. The biggest threat is damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out during the afternoon and evening. We are under a slight risk for severe weather, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The rest of the region as of right now is under a marginal risk, which is a 1 out of 5, and there's an isolated chance for strong winds.

Rain showers last through Monday and it'll get cooler than the temperatures we've had lately, with highs in the upper 60s. Seasonable, sunny weather returns Tuesday through Thursday before another big warmup happens for the end of the week and next weekend!

