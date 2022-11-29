Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Tuesday before rain, wind arrives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While you won't need it today, it may not be a bad idea to take your umbrella out to the car this morning just to keep it close over the next week.

Daily average High: 46 Low: 31

Sunrise: 7:23 Sunset: 4:55

Today: Warmer, remains cloudy. Can't rule out some drizzle here or there. Some places may see a brief shower after 10 p.m. ahead of most rain arriving early Wednesday morning.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: I have no snow in Pittsburgh over the next week. Small chance for snow Sunday morning in the Laurels (westward facing slopes). The next week will be rainy. I am forecasting around an inch-and-a-half of total rain for the week.

There will be several rounds of rain that are going to be moving through, with the first round of rain arriving overnight tonight.

KDKA Weather Center

Tonight's rain should arrive just afternoon at midnight. With around a half inch of rain falling from Wednesday morning through the early afternoon. While most of what we should see will be steady rain and showers, a couple of isolated storms can't be ruled out with the best chance for storms coming with the initial round of rain arriving. I will put the peak storm chance window between 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. Severe weather is not expected.

KDKA Weather Center

For today, cloudy skies stuck around through the overnight hours. I do expect to see some sunshine today but overall the clouds will win out. Highs will be warmer than yesterday when we hit 48 for the high. I have today's high hitting 54°. Morning lows are also warmer than I forecasted yesterday due to cloud cover still in place. Morning lows will hover around 40°.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday will see highs in the mid-50s again with temperatures falling once the rain comes to an end around 2 p.m. Winds will also turn gusty on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday's low temperature will be hit just before midnight on Thursday morning. I have the temp at that time at 42 degrees. This is also my forecast high for Thursday with temperatures continuing to dip through the day. Thursday's low won't be hit until evening, and I have the low at 24°. We stay cool to start Friday morning before warming up to near 50. Our next rain chance happens on Saturday with rain starting up before noon.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos