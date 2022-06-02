Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures round out the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Storms have now pushed through with most seeing light off and on rain through the morning and afternoon today.

If you are in Pittsburgh, rain chances will shoot back down to near 0 after 6 p.m. It will be a little later in Westmoreland County. Places north of I-80 will see their rain chances coming to an end by noon.

Just a heads up that there is still a small chance for storms including severe storms to the south of I-70. The chances are VERY low but the chance is there.

Hour By Hour Forecast June 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

The ridge of high pressure that was the driver of our hot weather over the past two days (hit 88° on both Tuesday and Wednesday) has dipped south and is now centered on top of Georgia.

We are on the northern side of the shortwave that pushed through yesterday and the surface boundary associated with the impulse is straddling communities south of I-70. In school we called this zone along the surface boundary the 'ring of fire' as it forms a ring around high pressure and is a big-time driver of all our weather during the summer months.

If you're in Allegheny County, expect cloudy skies with off-and-on rain through the day today. Highs today will be in the mid to low 80s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 74 degrees today. The average for this time of the year is 76. I keep in a scattered to widespread rain chance with storms possible after 2 p.m. through 6 p.m.

Rain should again come to an end around 6 this evening. Most of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are dry but there is a small and brief rain chance on Friday.

Not only will rain chances stay away for the next couple of days, but your a/c units can also get a break with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 70s and humidity levels on the low side.

It should be pleasant window open weather. Winds should remain out of the southwest at around 10mph this afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy through 6 as well with some sunshine breaking out late.

7 Day Forecast - June 2, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

