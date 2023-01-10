Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy, seasonally warm temperatures continue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The big change for today is that most of the day is looking cloudy.

Daily average High: 36 Low: 22

Sunrise: 7:44 a.m. Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Today: Dry but cloudy. Highs should hit the low 40s.

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: A decent amount of snow falls on Thursday night into Friday, but it doesn't look like much will stick at this time. Also, the timing of the snow means the impact will be felt while most are sleeping.

Skies should briefly be partly cloudy as the sun is rising with mostly cloudy skies expected for the rest of the day. Highs today should be in the low 40s with winds out of the southwest at around 5mph. Morning temperatures are in the 20s with temperatures still in the mid to low 30s for the morning. I have noon temperatures sitting at 38°.

Looking ahead, there is a low rain chance for Wednesday with brief showers rolling through after sunset as a warm front pushes through. The impact should be low for drivers. More rain is expected on Thursday, arriving during the morning commute and continuing through the day. Thursday's rain is due to the pulling cold front.

By Thursday evening, rain showers will change over to snow showers with a brief burst of snow expected from Thursday evening to Friday morning. Model data shows some places north of I-80 receiving more than 5" of snow. Places like northern Mercer and Venango County could see anywhere from 2"-3" of snow with snow totals much lowers for all communities south of I-80. Timing and temperatures should mean only minor road issues due to snow.

While we will continue to see seasonally warm temperatures for the next two weeks, our temperatures during this weekend will briefly fall to below average with Saturday high temperatures in the low 30s and falling temperatures through the day on Friday. Sunday highs will only be around 35°.

7-day forecast: Jan. 10, 2023.

