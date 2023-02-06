Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Monday skies with cool temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While you were sleeping, a cold front rolled through our area.

Daily average High: 38 Low: 22

Sunrise: 7:25 Sunset: 5:45

Today: Not as warm today. High temperatures have already been reached with temps getting back up to around 40 for this afternoon. Probably dry for the rest of the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: Mild weather is in place for the work week and even looking out two weeks shows temperatures well above what you'd typically expect for this time of the year.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

It brought a sprinkle here or there but not much else. The airport didn't record any measurable precipitation. I saw a couple of sprinkles on my way home from the Carnegie area last evening.

The best chance for rain has now come and gone with the rest of the day likely dry.

Skies will be cloudy today from the Laurels to the west into Ohio as upslope winds on the backside of the cold front take hold. Even with all this action, temperatures are still going to be warmer than average for today. There's even better news if you aren't a fan of cold weather as today will also be the coldest day of the workweek and stands an outside chance for being the coldest chance of the next 12 days.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures won't be too bad as you step out the door with morning temperatures dipping to around 34 degrees by 8a this morning. Temperatures at midnight were at 44° and we won't get back there today for highs. We will be close though. I have the 3 p.m. temperature right there at 41° with temperatures hovering in the 40s through 5 p.m.

Sunset is at 5:45. Days are getting longer. Daylight Saving Time begins in just 34 days (sleeps…) from today. Skies all day long will be cloudy and it's going to be fairly windy with winds out of the northwest at about 7-15mph. Wind chills will still be in the mid to low 30s today.

We warm up tomorrow with highs back near 50 but morning lows will be in the mid-20's with mostly clear skies. Expect afternoon rain showers as another cool front slides through.

KDKA Weather Center

This one won't be as strong as this morning with temperatures just barely dipping on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40's.

Thursday will be the best day of the week after a morning cold front slips by. Highs on Thursday will be near 60 degrees with morning temperatures in the mid-30's.

KDKA Weather Center

Friday highs will be in the mid to upper 50's with morning lows near 40. We finally have a snow chance back in place on Saturday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos