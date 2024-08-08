Cloudy and comfortable weather sticks in Pittsburgh before flood watches pop up from Debby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, highs should hit the low 80s in most places.

Expect cloudy skies for most of the day after a brief bit of sun to start the day. Out-the-door temperatures for those heading to work have dipped to near 70°.

Noon temperatures will be in the mid-70s and skies will be cloudy this afternoon.

Talk about a story of haves and have-nots when it comes to rain from the remnants of Debby.

Within miles, we will see places that will see well over 2 inches of rain and then the next neighborhood over will see less than a half inch. Right now it appears the divide of who gets the rain and who does not will be somewhere in Westmoreland County.

Places that could see heavy rains over the next two days KDKA Weather Center

I am going to say that Greensburg sees more than 1.5 inches of rain with rain totals going up the further east you go from there. Places west of Greensburg will see less than a half inch of rain including places like Sewickly and North Huntington.

Rain chances will increase, turning widespread from isolated, after 3 a.m. on Friday. The heaviest of the rain will roll by from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. On top of rain, windy conditions will also accompany the system with gusts potentially over 40mph being possible from 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Rain from Debby will end by noon, but there will continue to be a small rain chance for the afternoon through 6 p.m. due to a cool front sliding through.

This front will also bring with it cooler temperatures that will remain in place through the weekend.

7-day forecast: August 8, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

