Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, mid-40s on tap for Steelers game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in place for Somerset County until 10 a.m. Sunday for freezing rain.

Good #Sunday morning! It could be a little icy in Somerset Co. and Garrett Co. this morning so be careful if you're there or heading that way. I'll let you know when we will see more sunshine right now on @KDKA until 9am! pic.twitter.com/hRtZBYUXia — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) December 11, 2022

Rain showers are moving out and temperatures are above the freezing mark for many. Today will be cloudy for the Steelers game with highs in the mid-40s and light winds.

We dry out for the start of the work week with highs near normal in the low 40s with the most sunshine on Tuesday.

The exact timing for our next round of wintry weather is still uncertain but it doesn't look to be all snow. Right now, it'll be a mix late Wednesday, all rain Thursday for Pittsburgh and then rain to snow once again Thursday night through Friday. This is still a week away, so things can and will change. Timing and temperatures will be the biggest factor.

