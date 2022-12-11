Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Clouds, mid-40s on tap for Steelers game

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A winter weather advisory is in place for Somerset County until 10 a.m. Sunday for freezing rain.

Rain showers are moving out and temperatures are above the freezing mark for many. Today will be cloudy for the Steelers game with highs in the mid-40s and light winds.

We dry out for the start of the work week with highs near normal in the low 40s with the most sunshine on Tuesday.

The exact timing for our next round of wintry weather is still uncertain but it doesn't look to be all snow. Right now, it'll be a mix late Wednesday, all rain Thursday for Pittsburgh and then rain to snow once again Thursday night through Friday. This is still a week away, so things can and will change. Timing and temperatures will be the biggest factor. 

