Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly temperatures, rain, and snow all possible throughout the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've turned the corner from unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s in November to below-normal highs all this coming week almost 10-12 degrees colder than normal (the normal high is 51 degrees).

Aware: Flurries tonight & cold. Unsettled and cold all week!

Alert: None.

Low pressure crossing the Great Lakes tonight will keep lake effect snow showers and flurries around until just after midnight with a minor dusting possible north of I-80 and into the higher elevations of the Laurels.

Preston and Tucker Counties in West Virginia did report just around 1" of snow Saturday and temperatures will stay cold enough all week for those regions to see snow showers. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s with highs tomorrow struggling to recover back into the lower to mid-40s under partly sunny skies.

KDKA Weather Center

Another disturbance arriving Tuesday will spread the chance of snow showers in the Laurels and east along with rain showers up and down the I-79 corridor through the evening.

Wednesday will see another few flurries or rain showers before we all see a few flurries or snow showers Thursday. Skies clear Friday and into the weekend but even colder air invades pushing highs next weekend down into only the 30s!

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!