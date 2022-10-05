Pittsburgh Weather: Brief warm-up comes today and tomorrow before weekend chill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's trace rain amount at the Pittsburgh airport was the last little bit of moisture from Ian for our region. Ian will begin to move out to sea this morning, continuing to take the moisture away from the drenched coast today.

For places like Philadelphia, today will make the fourth day in a row with rain from the remnants of Ian. Some places in New Jersey are well over seven inches when it comes to rain over the last three days.

With the moisture from Ian moving offshore, skies will clear out and we will be dealing with pleasant weather for the afternoon.

High temperature forecast - October 5, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures are still a little on the cool side with most places remaining above 40°. I have bumped up Pittsburgh's high temperature to 70° today and have bumped up Thursday's high to 71°.

Winds today will be out of the west-northwest at around 5mph. Thursday winds will be out of the southwest.

The next chance for rain comes in on Friday. This is due to our next early season polar front is set to arrive. Low temperatures won't drop to what we see in the winter, but lows will be a good ten to fifteen degrees colder than the average for this time of the year. I have Pittsburgh dropping to 34° on Saturday morning.

Morning low temperatures over the next six days. KDKA Weather Center

Normally I'd expect Sunday's temperatures to be the coldest of the weekend but data is indicating some moderating of 'core' temperatures that may keep us right at or even a degree or so warmer than Saturday. I am keeping Sunday's low at 35° for now but to be honest, will probably drop that temperature.

I just want to quickly circle back to Friday's rain; the lone rain chance over the next week. It looks like rain arrives as soon as 7 a.m. and will continue through the morning commute.

Model data is now jumping on rain totals, in fact, most are just showing a trace or one-hundredth of an inch. I find that difficult to believe and I think we should expect upwards of at least a tenth of an inch of rain through a quarter of an inch.

7-Day Forecast: October 5, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

