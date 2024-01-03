Pittsburgh Weather: Another chilly day ahead, snow expected overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Can we talk snow chances?

Our next chance for snow arrives overnight tonight and model data shows just a dusting of snow.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The impact should be fairly low if there is any at all. In fact, the thing that will stand out looking back on the week will be just how cold temperatures will be from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

There probably won't be enough snow on the ground to shovel at any point. Unshoveled driveways will be snow-free at the latest on Friday afternoon and probably sooner than that.

Heading into the weekend an extended snow event now looks likely for Saturday into Sunday.

Snow totals through Thursday evening KDKA Weather Center

While the length of time that we will be seeing snow will be measured in days, snow accumulation appears again to be low.

What falls is different from what sticks.

Falling snow will be maybe an inch or two. The snow will be mixed in with some light rain. Temperatures for most of the event will be above 32° so most snow falling will be melting on contact or be slushy.

I like to measure snow chances on whether you'll need to shovel the driveway or not - right now it looks like you won't.

Temperatures vs the wind chill today - January 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Finally, we have a third system that rolls through on Tuesday into Wednesday.

This system for now looks like mostly rain but a small change in track could put us more in the path of snow on the system's northern side.

For today, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs hitting the mid to upper 30s today. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 38 after seeing morning lows again in the low 30s. Wind chills start to finish will be near 30°.

Snow showers for the overnight hours could arrive as soon as 9 p.m.

7-day forecast: January 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!