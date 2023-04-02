Pittsburgh Weather: After a day of heavy winds, sunshine returns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chilly start with lows below freezing and even a flake or two flying but no accumulation expected.
Sunshine returns today with high pressure with cooler-than-average highs around 50 degrees! It'll be a great day to be outside if you have to clean up from the winds yesterday, you'll need a jacket.
The warmer weather moves back on Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.
We will keep unsettled weather in place with a few scattered showers and then thunderstorms possibly Wednesday and Thursday.
