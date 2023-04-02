Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: After a day of heavy winds, sunshine returns

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/2)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/2) 02:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chilly start with lows below freezing and even a flake or two flying but no accumulation expected. 

Sunshine returns today with high pressure with cooler-than-average highs around 50 degrees! It'll be a great day to be outside if you have to clean up from the winds yesterday, you'll need a jacket. 

rainchance.png
Rain chances over the next 6 days KDKA Weather Center

The warmer weather moves back on Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s. 

We will keep unsettled weather in place with a few scattered showers and then thunderstorms possibly Wednesday and Thursday. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast, April 2, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 7:35 AM

